In the ongoing contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit Three automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain has stated that the union is seeking significant benefit increases. These include double-digit pay raises and defined-benefit pensions for all workers.

Economic Demands Presented to Automakers On Tuesday, the UAW presented its economic demands to Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, and will make similar presentations to General Motors (GM) on Wednesday and Ford on Thursday. The current contracts are set to expire on September 14, 2022.

Proposed Changes The UAW is proposing to make all temporary workers permanent employees, impose stricter limits on the use of temporary workers, and increase paid time off. Additionally, Fain aims to enhance pension benefits for current retirees and ensure that all workers receive defined-benefit pensions.

Audacious List of Proposals Fain described the demands as “the most audacious and ambitious list of proposals they’ve seen in decades.” He highlighted that the CEOs of the Detroit Three saw their pay rise by an average of 40% over the last four years.

Concerns over Pay Disparity Fain singled out GM CEO Mary Barra, who received $29 million in compensation in 2022. He pointed out that it would take an entry-level worker at a GM joint venture battery plant 16 years to earn as much as Barra makes in a week.

Additional Demands Other demands put forth by the UAW include restoring retiree health care benefits, cost of living adjustments, the right to strike over plant closures, and the elimination of the two-tier wage system. The union aims to ensure that new hires earn the same wages as veteran employees.

Response from Automakers Stellantis described the meeting with Fain and the bargaining committee as “very productive” and stated that they would review the union’s requests to find common ground. GM and Ford also expressed their readiness to review the demands and work towards finding creative solutions.