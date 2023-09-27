U.S. Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey has entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges of corruption. The charges accuse him of accepting bribes in the form of cash and gold bars in exchange for using his political influence to benefit Egyptian interests and local businessmen. Menendez appeared in Manhattan’s federal court and had his lawyer enter the plea on his behalf.

Despite the allegations, Menendez maintains his innocence and expresses confidence that he will be cleared of all charges. He has also stated that he has no intention of stepping down from his position in the Senate. However, there have been increasing calls for his resignation from both within and outside the Democratic party.

This is not the first time Menendez has faced corruption charges. In 2017, he was involved in a trial that ended with a hung jury.

During a search of Menendez’s New Jersey home, authorities discovered almost half a million dollars in cash, some of which was hidden in clothing and closets, as well as over $100,000 worth of gold bars. Menendez’s wife, Nadine, has also been charged in connection with the bribery scheme.

The indictment against Menendez alleges that he took various actions to benefit the Egyptian government, including interfering in criminal investigations and attempting to influence the appointment of a federal prosecutor. Three New Jersey businessmen, including Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes, are also implicated in the case.

In response to the indictment, Menendez claimed that the cash found in his home was from his personal savings and meant for emergencies. However, prosecutors argue that one envelope of cash had Daibes’ DNA and return address on it.

The charges against Menendez also involve promises made by one of the businessmen, Wael Hana, to provide employment and financial assistance to Menendez’s wife in exchange for political favors. Prosecutors allege that Menendez disclosed sensitive U.S. government information to Egyptian officials and advocated for the release of aid to Egypt.

The indictment further accuses Menendez of pressuring a U.S. agricultural official to support a deal that gave Hana’s company a monopoly in certifying imported meat as meeting religious standards.