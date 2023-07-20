New Legislation Raises Pilot Retirement Age and Implements Aviation Reforms

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that would increase the mandatory retirement age for commercial pilots from 65 to 67. The legislation also includes various aviation reforms and aims to reauthorize the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.

Supporters argue that raising the retirement age would allow for the retention of experienced captains who can mentor new first officers and help stabilize attrition. However, the Air Line Pilots Association expresses concerns about potential scheduling and training issues, as well as the need to reopen pilot contracts. It’s important to note that international rules would still restrict pilots over the age of 65 from flying in most countries outside the United States.

Additional Provisions and Controversies

The House bill includes provisions that prohibit airlines from charging fees for families to sit together on flights. It also retains pilot training rules implemented after a 2009 fatal passenger airplane crash near Buffalo. However, there are some disagreements between the House and the White House regarding certain aspects of the bill.

The White House opposes a provision that would rescind a 2012 Transportation Department regulation requiring airlines to advertise full fares inclusive of government fees and taxes. President Joe Biden also sought to include compensation for passengers in case of delays and the establishment of minimum airline seat sizes, which are not included in the House measure.

On the other hand, Airlines for America, an industry trade group, supports the House bill and emphasizes the need to hire more air traffic controllers to ensure sufficient staffing in the airspace.

Senate Consideration and Dispute over Pilot Training Requirements

The Senate Appropriations Committee, led by Democrats, unanimously approved funding for the FAA. This measure would enable the agency to hire an additional 1,800 controllers in the coming year. Meanwhile, the Senate Commerce Committee is expected to address the FAA reauthorization bill in the near future.

However, the Senate bill has encountered delays due to a disagreement over changing pilot training requirements. These requirements were implemented following the tragic crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 near Buffalo in February 2009, resulting in the loss of 50 lives. It remains the last major fatal crash involving a U.S. passenger airline to date.