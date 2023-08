U.S. investments in around 50 blacklisted Chinese companies have caught the attention of the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The committee recently sent letters to MSCI and BlackRock, requesting additional information about their role in facilitating U.S. investments into these Chinese companies.

The blacklisted Chinese companies have been accused of supporting China’s military or engaging in alleged human rights abuses.

MSCI stated that it is reviewing the information request and clarified that it doesn’t actively facilitate investments in any country. BlackRock has not responded to the request for comment.