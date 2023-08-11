The U.K. economy has exceeded expectations by recording a growth of 0.2% in the second quarter, as reported by the Office for National Statistics on Friday. This growth can be attributed to increased household consumption.

Reuters’ economists had predicted that the U.K. GDP would remain stagnant in the second quarter after a surprising growth of 0.1% in the first quarter. The tightening of monetary policy by the Bank of England and persistent inflation were expected to limit demand.

June saw a 0.5% expansion in the economy, surpassing the forecasted 0.2% growth. This follows a monthly GDP growth of 0.1% in May and 0.2% in April.

Manufacturing experienced a significant boost with a growth of 1.6% in the second quarter, while production increased by 0.7%. Services also saw a slight growth of 0.1%.

The Office for National Statistics highlighted the strong growth in household and government consumption, despite facing price pressures during this period. However, these pressures were lower compared to the previous three months.