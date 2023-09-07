Damage to Great Wall of China by Heavy Machinery
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time.
In an apparent attempt to create a shortcut, two individuals reportedly used heavy machinery to remove a significant portion of the Great Wall of China in Shanxi province. This information was disclosed in an online notice by local authorities.
The duo employed an excavator to widen an existing gap, enabling their heavy machinery to pass through it. Youyu County security officials issued the notice regarding this incident.
The suspects, identified as a 38-year-old man named Zheng and a 55-year-old woman named Wang, confessed that they removed the wall in order to expedite their journey. This information is based on a translation of the notice published on Aug. 31 by . Both individuals are from Inner Mongolia.
Case Resolved on the Same Day
An investigation into the damage commenced and concluded on the same day, according to the notice. On the afternoon of Aug. 24, officials were informed of the damage, and they swiftly arrived at the scene to locate the pair along with the excavator.
The duo caused severe damage to a section of the wall built during the Ming Dynasty, which includes relatively intact side walls and beacon towers, as stated in the notice.
While certain parts of China’s Great Wall have fallen into disrepair, the sections constructed during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) are considered to be exceptionally well-preserved. These sections are frequently depicted in photographs and travel brochures.
According to Britannica.com, this particular Ming Dynasty section is approximately 5,500 miles long, which is less than half the total length of the entire wall.
The Great Wall of China was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.
A Challenging Summer for Iconic Sites
This incident is just one among several high-profile cases involving damage to renowned tourist sites this summer.
In June, a tourist was captured on video using a key to carve “Ivan+Hayley 23” into a brick wall of the Colosseum in Rome. Later, the individual sent a letter of apology to the city’s public officials, claiming to be unaware that the amphitheater was an ancient structure dating back 2,000 years.
