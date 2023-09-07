It may have seemed like a good idea at the time.

In an apparent attempt to create a shortcut, two individuals reportedly used heavy machinery to remove a significant portion of the Great Wall of China in Shanxi province. This information was disclosed in an online notice by local authorities.

The duo employed an excavator to widen an existing gap, enabling their heavy machinery to pass through it. Youyu County security officials issued the notice regarding this incident.

The suspects, identified as a 38-year-old man named Zheng and a 55-year-old woman named Wang, confessed that they removed the wall in order to expedite their journey. This information is based on a translation of the notice published on Aug. 31 by . Both individuals are from Inner Mongolia.