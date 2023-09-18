Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends an invitation to Elon Musk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended an invitation to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to build the next Tesla factory in Turkey. This invitation was made during their meeting in New York, where Erdogan was attending the United Nations General Assembly, as reported by the country’s state media.

Erdogan’s proposal for Tesla and SpaceX collaboration

During the meeting, Erdogan highlighted the success of Turkey’s electric car, Togg, in the Turkish market. He urged Tesla to consider establishing its seventh factory in Turkey, emphasizing the potential collaboration opportunities between Tesla and Turkey’s space program as well as Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX.

Musk’s positive response to Erdogan’s invitation

In response, Elon Musk expressed that several Turkish suppliers are already working with Tesla and acknowledged that Turkey is among the top candidates for the location of his next factory. has reached out to the Turkish communications directorate for the complete statement.

Invitation to Teknofest

Additionally, Erdogan invited Musk to attend Teknofest, which is Turkey’s largest aviation, aerospace, and technology festival. The festival will take place from late September to the end of October this year.