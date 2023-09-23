Tropical Storm Ophelia Makes Landfall on North Carolina Coast

Tropical Storm Ophelia arrived on the North Carolina coast early Saturday, bringing damaging winds and dangerous surges of water, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm’s center hit near Emerald Isle with sustained winds of 70 mph. Life-threatening flooding was predicted for parts of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, but the storm is expected to weaken after making landfall.

Predicted Path and Impact

Ophelia is projected to turn north on Saturday and then shift northeast on Sunday. The storm is expected to bring windy conditions and heavy rain to areas of North Carolina, Virginia, and the mid-Atlantic region. Rainfall amounts of up to 7 inches in some parts of North Carolina and Virginia, as well as 2 to 4 inches in the rest of the mid-Atlantic region, are expected by Sunday.

Warnings and Precautions

A storm surge warning was in effect from Bogue Inlet, North Carolina, to Chincoteague, Virginia, indicating the danger of rising ocean water. Surges between 4 and 6 feet were forecasted in certain areas. A tropical storm warning was issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to Fenwick Island, Delaware, while a hurricane watch was in effect in North Carolina for the area north of Surf City to Ocracoke Inlet.

State of Emergency and Preparations

The governors of North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Some schools closed early and weekend events were canceled. The North Carolina Ferry System suspended service on all routes until conditions improve. Residents were advised to prepare emergency kits and stay updated on weather forecasts.

Impacts on Individuals and Communities

Residents in coastal areas expressed concerns about potential flooding and damage. Nancy Shoemaker and her husband picked up sandbags to protect their yard, which had been washed away in a previous storm. Annapolis water taxi service was closed for the safety of passengers and vessels. Some individuals, like Dave Swain, chose to stay in Annapolis with their boats, taking precautions to secure them and ride out the storm.

Climate Change and Hurricane Frequency

Scientists suggest that climate change could result in hurricanes expanding their reach into mid-latitude regions more frequently. One study simulated tropical cyclone tracks under different scenarios and found that hurricanes would be more likely to form along the Southeast coast and track closer to coasts including Boston, New York, and Virginia.