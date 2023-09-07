Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Slow September

Stocks fell on Wednesday due to concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 200 points or 0.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.06%. Additionally, treasury yields increased and the yield on the 2-year Treasury note surpassed the 5% level. These rate hike concerns arise from recent data indicating that prices in the services and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy are moving in the wrong direction. For live market updates, follow along.

2. Airline warning

Major airlines have issued warnings about the surge in jet fuel prices, which is adding to their expenses during the busy summer travel season. Prices have risen by about 30% since early July, raising questions about how carriers will manage to pass these costs along to customers, especially considering that fares have decreased compared to last year. Southwest Airlines has narrowed its unit revenue outlook for the current quarter, while Alaska Airlines has stated that higher fuel prices will impact its pretax margin. On the other hand, United Airlines maintained its revenue forecast, but expects fuel prices of up to $3.05 for the quarter, which is higher than its previous estimate of no more than $2.80 per gallon in July.

3. Roku layoffs

Roku announced that it will be laying off 10% of its workforce, approximately 360 people, in order to reduce costs. The streaming software company also plans to consolidate office space, slow down the pace of new hiring, and cut back on external service expenses as part of its cost-saving measures. These actions are aimed at lowering Roku’s year-over-year operating expense growth rate. This marks the third round of layoffs for the company in the past year. Despite the layoffs, Roku’s stock initially rose by 10% in early trading on Wednesday, but ended the day with a nearly 3% increase.

4. Covid spike

Covid hospitalizations are on the rise for the first time this year in many parts of the United States. Over the past week, new hospitalizations in the U.S. have increased by about 16%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marks an upward trend that began in late July, after weeks of declining hospitalizations and deaths since January. The increase comes at a time when students are returning to school and Americans are eagerly awaiting updated booster shots, expected to arrive in pharmacies this fall. However, it’s important to note that the Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax booster shots were designed months ago to target a variant, XBB.1.5, that is no longer dominant.

5. Streaming season