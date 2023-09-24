Record-Breaking Performance

In a remarkable feat, Tigst Assefa from Ethiopia shattered the women’s marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday. She completed the race in an official time of two hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds, cutting over two minutes from the previous record.

A Blistering Pace

Assefa, who had set a personal best and course record last year, started the race with a blistering pace. Gradually distancing herself from the competition, she surpassed the previous record set by Brigid Kosgei of Kenya in 2019, which was two hours, 14 minutes, and four seconds.

Outshining the Men’s Champion

Assefa’s outstanding achievement overshadowed the men’s world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, who secured his fifth victory on Berlin’s quick and flat inner-city course. However, Kipchoge fell short of his own record, finishing the race in two hours, two minutes, and 42 seconds.

A Sensational Newcomer

Remarkably, Assefa started competing in marathons just last year in April. Her determination and lightning-quick pace were evident from the start. At the halfway mark, she clocked an impressive time of one hour, six minutes, and 20 seconds, along with five other women on pace for a world record.

A World Record Victory

Maintaining her exceptional pace, Assefa continued to shine. At the 37km mark, she was only three seconds per kilometer slower than Kipchoge’s time at the same stage. With ease, she cruised to a sensational world record, cementing her place in marathon history.