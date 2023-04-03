The roguelike hit Vampire Survivors is getting another expansion in the works following its first release and the downloadable content pack’s tremendous success. The impending downloadable content known as Tides of Foscari, which was just announced, will add new elements to the game. Here is what we know about the upcoming second Vampire Survivors downloadable content (DLC), from the characters to the stages.

On April 13, new content will become available across all Vampire Survivors platforms, and players will be able to enjoy it there. They include mobile, personal computers, and Xbox platforms. The downloadable content pack will include eight new playable characters, ranging from what appears to be a new wizard to a green archer strikingly similar to Link.

In addition, Tides of Foscari will present gamers with thirteen brand-new weapons and one brand-new stage to explore. The next stage will be called “Lake Foscari,” It will have new types of foes, such as sheep and blue elves that look like Smurfs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari comes to PC, Xbox and Mobile on April 13th 🌲🌲🌲 A Fighter! A Mage! A Rogue! A fantasy based on fantasy! 🧛 #VampireSurvivors pic.twitter.com/DA1a51cx13 — Vampire Survivors 🧛 (@poncle_vampire) March 31, 2023

While purchasing Tides of Foscari, players should anticipate spending $1.99, €1.99, or £1.59. In addition, the second Vampire Survivors downloadable content pack will include a fix and new achievements.

Make sure to add the impending bullet hell game expansion to your wishlist on Steam if you think it would be something you would like to play if it is released.