A new Sony patent published in March 2023 has revealed that the company may have ambitions to improve the Haptic Feedback features currently available on the DualSense controller. The patent was found by the user SpartaNNNN of ResetEra, and it enables the ability to emulate the controller’s temperature to reflect gameplay moments.

According to the patent, the new controller will use a novel malleable elastic sensor/gel-like substance instead of the plastic in PlayStation controllers. According to the patent, a controller includes a sensor that uses an elastically malleable elastic member. The sensor is set up to detect user contact with or deformation of the elastic member and output an electric signal in response.

For instance, the controller’s temperature would rise if placed in a warm environment, whereas the controller’s temperature would fall if placed in a cool environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because, as is common knowledge, the DualSense has a notoriously poor battery life compared to the other products in its category, one of the most important questions regarding the new controller is how much of an impact it will have on the longevity of the battery.

It’s important to remember that this is currently just a patent, and there’s a chance that the feature will never actually be implemented. However, thinking about where our controllers could go from here is still fascinating.

Do you have an interest in viewing a controller for temperature control?