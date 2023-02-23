The Ukrainian government intends to launch a petition to stop Valve, Sony, and Microsoft from releasing Atomic Heart, the post-apocalyptic game with a Soviet theme, in Ukraine, it was recently disclosed.

Atomic Heart, a video game created by the Russian studio Mundfish, shows a highly trained soldier battling for survival against a robot rebellion in a romanticized version of the Soviet Union. In Atomic Heart, the Soviet Union experienced extraordinary prosperity, annexed neighboring countries, and developed into a technical powerhouse.

Only in Ukraine the Ukrainian government asks that the game be taken down from internet marketplaces.

The creators of Atomic Heart have faced criticism in recent weeks for using personal information for farming purposes, including racist imagery in the game, and for some of the more disappointing aspects of the game’s execution.

The Ukrainian government has stated its desire to make a case to Sony, Microsoft, and Valve in the most current update on the situation with Atomic Heart and Mundfish (seen in Yahoo), with the explicit goal of stopping sales of Atomic Heart in the nation.

Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine’s deputy minister for digital transformation, eloquently stated today:

Due to this game’s toxicity, the potential for user data collection, and the potential for funds obtained from game sales to be used to wage war against Ukraine, we also advocate restricting its distribution in other nations.

According to reports, Ukraine has pulled the game off the shelves. But, it is still possible to make digital purchases, which the Ukrainian government wants to ban.

Bornyakov continued by explicitly stating that Russian investment into the company enabled the creation of Atomic Heart and that the game’s creators, Mundfish, had not publicly denounced Pujtin’s government or the “bloody war Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.”

Recently, controversies and negative headlines have forced Atomic Heart to submit. A few days ago, a developer build went online, and all of the game’s files were available for download.

There are rumors that a sexualized robot character from Atomic Heart, based on a past Ukrainian prime minister, was made.