A new update has been released for The Sims 4 Update 1.80. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.
Bug Fixes
Base Game
- Duplicate items should not appear in the Gallery when scrolling through the creations anymore. This won’t affect duplicates if someone has uploaded the same item multiple times, so no need to check your settings.
- Reporting a comment on the Gallery will no longer hide the entire upload from your view but will hide the comment from your view as intended; the comment continues through the reporting system to be reviewed and actioned where needed.
- Reported Comments in the Gallery will not display if you enable the Hide Reported Content setting in Game Options > Other
- Favoriting items in the Gallery should correctly reflect with the green heart icon even if you restart The Sims 4 or delete your local files.
- Parenting can be tough, but having Baby Envy when the other parent brags about your baby shouldn’t be one of the reasons it’s tough.
Console
Gallery Server
City Living
- Those Sims pursuing the creative book writing route can now get published, if it’s good enough, by being able to use the mailbox to Submit book copy to literary digest. And don’t worry, mailboxes included in Snowy Escape are accepting publication requests too.
Growing Together
- Fundamental skills should no longer reset to skill level 1 after being maxed out.
- Sims no longer wait patiently for their turn enjoying the splash pad and water emitters as everyone plays in the water one Sim at a time, now groups of Sims can all Play in Water Together.
High School Years
- While in Game Options > Music > Alternative you might have noticed the track called corook by the artist sims. This has been updated to correctly list the track as sims by the artist corook. If you didn’t notice it, it’s too late to check now.
Horse Ranch
- When your adult Sims are on a horse and go reins down, the reins will no longer move in unexpected and honestly confusing ways.
Realm of Magic
- Morgyn Ember will start to use their preferred They/Them pronouns in new game saves if The Sims 4 is set to English.
My Wedding Stories
- yfShoes_GP11WedgeHeels_SolidMauve are now correctly tagged as sandals instead of heels. But don’t worry, they do still have a heel on them.
Simtimates Collection
- Your footwear choice no longer matches the colors of the full body outfit yfBody_SP38ShirtOpenBra even if your Sim is lounging in some bunny slippers.
- Female Sims with a masculine body frame should find comfort with a better fitting ymTop_SP38BraSheer.
