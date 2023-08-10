Introduction

A Tesla Model X that was totaled in the U.S. resurfaced online in Ukraine, months after its former owner received unexpected notifications on his phone. The new owners in Ukraine were even able to access the previous owner’s Spotify app. This raised concerns about security risks associated with restored totaled cars.

According to the CTO of automotive security firm Canis Labs, there is indeed a security risk with restored totaled cars. The credentials to internet services are often left in the vehicle electronics, allowing anyone who gets hold of the electronics to use them. This is not limited to Tesla cars, as internet-connected devices like cars, laptops, smartphones, refrigerators, and TVs can store personal data.

Dealers and owners need to be aware of the potential privacy issues with their vehicles.