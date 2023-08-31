(Click here to subscribe to the Delivering Alpha newsletter.)

Investing in sports teams has long been seen as a lucrative venture, with the potential for great returns. However, it was typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Recently, major U.S. sports leagues have changed their ownership rules to allow private-equity firms to have minority stakes in teams. This shift has opened up new investment opportunities in the sports industry.

Since 2019, over $120 billion in private equity and venture capital funds have flowed into the sports sector, according to PitchBook. One notable player in this space is Sixth Street Partners, a $74 billion firm known for its expertise in direct lending and growth investments. Sixth Street has made significant investments in the sports world, including co-founding Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League and partnering with FC Barcelona and Legends. They have also led a strategic investment in the San Antonio Spurs basketball team.

In this article, we explore the potential returns and risks associated with investing in sports teams, as well as the changing dynamics of the industry.