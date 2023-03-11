The date of Starfield’s formal release has been made public. The most recent game from Bethesda will now be released on September 6, 2023, as opposed to the first half of 2023 as initially anticipated.

The news of the release date coincides with the declaration that Microsoft and Bethesda will host a comprehensive Starfield Direct show on Sunday, June 11.

“Hello everyone, from myself and everybody here at Bethesda, we are so excited to tell you when Starfield is coming out this year finally,” Bethesda’s Todd Howard says in the announcement video below. “Even I am shocked at how much we can pour into a game after deeply investing in it. It is sizable.”

Howard mentions that the Starfield Direct broadcast will “bring fans into the studio.”

He says, “We still have so much to show you.

We eagerly anticipate your playing it.

Both the PC and Xbox Series X|S will support Starfield. Also, it will be accessible to Xbox Game Pass members from day one. It’s unlikely that the game will ever be released on the PlayStation 5. Microsoft bought Bethesda in 2021 to make all upcoming Bethesda games exclusive to Microsoft consoles and computers.

Are you anticipating Starfield’s release on the scheduled date?