On March 13th, a wealthy Chinese collector paid a record price for a super-rare AK-47 skin on the CSGO skins market—$160,000. Although it may seem like a lot, there are already skins available that are much more expensive. This is only one of the highest-value skin sales in the game’s history.

Even yet, it’s still a significant deal, and deals like this are uncommon and almost entirely reserved for the most wealthy collectors in the world. The value of this CS: GO AK-47 skin is a strong contender for the top slot, and this could not be the last time it is seen in public.

The following are the results of the survey. There are numerous condition gradings when it comes to CSGO skins, and the more pristine the skin, the more costly it’ll tend to be.

Fewer than 3,000 of these skins are thought to be in use right now.

Oddly, this deal was less valuable because the Wild Lotus AK-47 often sells for around $10,000. It’s still a valuable skin, but how was it worth $160,000?

The previous owner applied four “Reason Holo” stickers from the 2014 Katowice CSGO Major before the skin was posted (and sold). Each sticker for this event, one of the most prestigious esports competitions in the CSGO industry, is valued at over $40,000.

A wealthy Chinese customer purchased it for $160,000 in a public transaction thanks to the worth of the base skin, the additional stickers, and the fact that the overall ensemble is uncommon and looks amazing.

That’s not the end of this skin’s story, though. Collectors frequently lend their skins to well-known professional players when competing in the biggest esports competitions the CSGO ecosystem offers. The skin is exposed in this manner, perhaps increasing its worth.

This feature, supported by Valve’s secure marketplace system, enables collectors to effectively lend out these skins to anybody they like while being confident that they will receive them back once the tournament ends.

Oh, and there is an AK-47 skin for sale for $400,000.

While the Wild Lotus skin is the ideal illustration of CSGO skins’ value, it doesn’t stop there. A staggeringly rare AK-47 skin is being auctioned off, with the current owner receiving opening bids of around $400,000.

The skin was purchased by its present owner, a “Luksusbums” collector, in 2021 for about $150,000. This CSGO AK-47 skin is extremely rare and features four “Titan Holo” stickers, statistically the game’s most valuable stickers. It is also the top-rated skin of its kind in the game.

Each of these stickers is worth $60,000 in total.

I am selling the world #1 661 ST MW 4xTT holo. As the 661 has been replaced with my Wild Lotus 4xR holo, I have decided that it should find a better home. I will entertain offers above $400k. pic.twitter.com/AccFDOx1VO — Luksusbums (@Luksusbums) November 16, 2022

This AK-47 skin is also “StatTrak” Minimal Wear, and there are only twelve of them in existence. This one has the smallest “float number,” indicating that it hasn’t been used much.

This collector also claims to have a Blue Gem Karambit knife skin, which is thought to be the most expensive CSGO skin in the globe because it is a unique item. Luksusbums recently declined a $1.5 million offer for the knife skin.

The CS: GO skins market was pegged at $1.3 billion in 2018; however, its value has since dramatically increased.