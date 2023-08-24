Prominent Kremlin Critic Bill Browder Comments on Presumed Death of Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Introduction Prominent Kremlin critic Bill Browder believes that the presumed death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner Group, will strengthen President Vladimir Putin’s authority. Browder states that Putin “never forgives and never forgets.” This comes after Russian aviation officials announced that Prigozhin was believed to have died in a plane crash.

Plane Crash and Wagner Group Prigozhin, along with senior Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin, was listed as a passenger on the private aircraft that crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow. The Russian authorities confirmed the deaths of all 10 people on board. However, NBC news has not yet confirmed if Prigozhin was on the plane. A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group announced the deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin.

Speculations and Browder’s Remarks Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport is investigating the cause of the crash, amidst speculations that Prigozhin was targeted due to his armed mutiny against the Russian government in June. Bill Browder commented on Twitter that Putin will benefit from Prigozhin’s death, as it will solidify his authority. Browder states that Putin appeared weak when Prigozhin rebelled, and this incident follows Putin’s typical operating procedure.

Putin’s Control and Consequences

Prigozhin had maintained a low profile since his march on Moscow in June. In a video published earlier this week, he expressed his aspirations for Africa and Russia’s greatness. However, the authenticity and location of the video remain unverified. After the failed rebellion, Prigozhin reached an agreement with the Kremlin, and he and his Wagner fighters were supposed to relocate to Belarus.

Political analyst Ian Bremmer comments that Prigozhin’s presumed death is a reminder that Putin is the one who still holds power and that opposing him can have deadly consequences. Bremmer previously referred to Prigozhin as a “dead man walking” after his failed rebellion.

Reactions and Potential Implications

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak believes that Prigozhin’s apparent death serves as a warning from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. Samantha de Bendern from Chatham House suggests that the timing of the plane crash, coinciding with the dismissal of a Russian general, indicates a need to eliminate those associated with Prigozhin. De Bendern adds that this sends a clear message to all elites that opposing Putin will have severe consequences. Garry Kasparov, a Kremlin critic, does not believe that Putin will emerge stronger from this episode. Kasparov warns that when a dictator resorts to murdering members of his inner circle and replacing his own generals, the situation becomes very dangerous. He suggests that there is a lack of trust and loyalty among those who remain, leading to internal conflicts.

It is uncertain how this incident will impact Russian politics in the coming months. Possible scenarios include Putin accusing Ukraine of responsibility, a shallow investigation into the crash, or Putin being perceived as a weakened leader who cannot be trusted. However, the situation remains highly unpredictable.