To prepare for the upcoming Pokemon GO event, Niantic has revealed the April 2023 Community Day Pokémon.

Togetic will be the Pokemon of Pokemon GO’s April 2023 Community Day, according to Niantic. The much-anticipated Pokemon GO event, where trainers may earn major rewards, will feature the endearing Pokemon as its centerpiece next month. Also, Community Day is a fantastic chance to add new Pokémon to your Pokedex and enrich your records.

Players of Pokemon GO recently took part in the March 2023 Community Day, which contained two Pokemon in actuality. Slowpoke was the event’s highlight with its original Gen 1 and Galarian forms, which debuted in Pokemon Sword and Shield. During Community Day, players got to catch the Water/Psychic-type Pokemon and develop it into Slowbro or Slowking with a strong Surf. Niantic is already preparing for next month as the Slowpoke event ends and provides gamers with the first details regarding April’s Community Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Togetic, a Pokemon that evolves into Togekiss, one of the best Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, will be the Pokemon for April Community Day 2023. The opportunity to encounter wild Togetic, including shining ones for the lucky, will increase throughout the event, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on April 15. A Togekiss with the ability to use Charged Attack Aura Sphere will be given to players who evolve Togetic during the event or up to five hours after it ends. Also, on this day, there will be four-star raid battles in Pokemon GO that can only be accessed with premium battle passes, and raid passes. If you succeed in one of these raids, Togetic will emerge more frequently near the gym where it took place for 30 minutes.

Bonuses for the event include a Community Day Special Research narrative exclusive to Togetic and 2x Candy while catching Pokemon. After completing Timed Research activities centered on developing Togepi, one of the cutest newborn Pokemon, players will also get up to 5 Sinnoh Stones. Similar themed stickers and awards, such as Ultra Balls, will be available on Togetic’s Community Day once Community Day-related Field Research assignments have been completed.

Pokemon GO gamers responded favorably to the news of Togetic’s Community Day, and many have already begun to discuss ways to make the most of the occasion. With a 20% base catch rate, Togetic Pokemon are difficult to get in Pokemon GO. Players could be more interested in this event than usual.

Pokemon GO is currently accessible on iOS and Android smartphones.

Source: Pokemon GO