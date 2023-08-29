Overview

Lucid, Fisker, and Nikola, prominent electric vehicle (EV) companies, have experienced a difficult year, and their stocks are predicted to face further decline according to Wall Street. Lucid currently holds the unenviable position of being the most heavily shorted stock on Wall Street, with 191.5 million shares sold short as of August 15, accounting for over 47% of its available shares for trading. Nikola, a producer of electric trucks, has seen a nearly 14% increase in short interest, amounting to 157.7 million shares, or 27.3% of its float. Although EV startup Fisker experienced a 4.9% decrease in short interest, it still remains the third-most shorted stock on Wall Street, with 81.6 million shares sold short, equivalent to 42.7% of its float.

Stock Performance

All three EV stocks have seen a decline in their value this year. Nikola’s shares have plummeted by almost 39% in 2023, currently trading at slightly over $1 per share. The stock experienced a significant 51% drop in August alone due to a recall of its battery-electric semitrucks. Fisker and Lucid have also faced losses, with their shares decreasing by 17% and 7%, respectively.

Other Notable Stocks

In addition to the EV companies, several small-cap health-care companies have also attracted significant short interest. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, for example, has had over a third of its free-float shares shorted, totaling 15.5 million shares. The stock saw a 10.6% increase in value after the company launched its first television ad for an acne treatment cream. However, Arcutis’ shares remain down by 40% for the year. Short interest in IGM Biosciences and scPharmaceuticals also rose by approximately 10%, with each having around 6 million shares sold short, equivalent to about 29% of their float. Intercept Pharmaceuticals experienced a 12% surge in short interest, with 9.5 million shares sold short. The company faced setbacks after the rejection of an application for accelerated approval of its nonalcoholic steatohepatitis liver disease treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Intercept has decided to restructure its operations and focus on rare and serious liver diseases to achieve profitability starting in 2024.

Implications

Investors should be aware that the following stocks were heavily shorted between July 31 and August 15. These stocks trade on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, with market values of at least $100 million, and short positions comprise a minimum of 25% of their float. If the sell-off in August subsides and does not continue into September, some of these stocks may experience a short squeeze, as investors buy back shares that were previously sold short, potentially leading to a rally in their prices.