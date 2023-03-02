Following the release of the most recent drivers for NVIDIA GPUs, it was discovered that the update’s code had a reference to “CSGOS2” and “CS2” that was hidden within the “Game Profiles” section. These are signs of an upgrade that will soon see CSGO switched to Source 2, a more modern game engine from Valve.

At first glance, ‘CSGOS2’ may refer to ‘CSGO Source 2’; however, the ambiguity was increased when the term ‘Counter-strike 2’ was used, leading some fans to believe that a CSGO sequel was in the works.

Fans of the venerable FPS game have long advocated for CSGO switching to Source 2, but is it finally about to happen?

After over ten years, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a legendary game that continues to set records. The game recently broke peak player records on Steam, bringing in a concurrent user count of 1,354,248. CSGO carries the weight of a whole sector of the esports market as perhaps the best game.

But even after ten years, CSGO is still ready to create a huge stir in the gaming world. A few hours ago, a Reddit comment also reposted on Twitter suggested that Source 2, Valve’s most recent game engine and the grand successor to the Source engine, may be ready to receive an upgrade for CSGO.

😳🚨With one of the latest NVIDIA Drivers a new Game Profile has been added to the NVIDIA Control Panel called "Counter-strike 2"!! Apparently it has 2 executables:

– csgos2.exe

– cs2.exe pic.twitter.com/hWsWOh4YKV — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 1, 2023

Source 2 runs other Valve-powered games like Dota 2. Even if it still does a remarkable job of retaining players, CSGO is still on Source, a nearly two-decade-old and rather out-of-date platform, despite being the company’s flagship multiplayer game.

The author of the aforementioned statement, Twitter user aquaismissing, originally asserted that their sources had disclosed that CSGO would be upgraded to operate on Source 2 in Q1 of 2023. That might have been a trustworthy tip, given that we’re still in that window.

Fans quickly theorized that it wouldn’t be a seamless transition if CSGO were upgraded to Source 2. To gather information and feedback, test the market, and perhaps consider a more polished version’s global deployment, Valve would probably release the enhanced product as a beta.

We’ll have to wait and see whether this game, which is ten years old, gets a significant update soon.