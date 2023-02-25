After internal emails were issued asking Motorsport Games to add the option to the IndyCar game following requests from an animator.

Time Trials are a different option that players can try, according to a lead developer from the game’s Australian studio who responded to a private message.

According to the developer, the game’s time trial option has been present since the beginning.

According to early reports from players and a screenshot of the game’s main interface from an alpha build, it will have a championship mode, short races, online play, and customization. The game also has a fully functional photo option, which CEO Dmitry Kozko verified.

Those we’ve spoken to still need access to a build with the championship mode enabled, so it’s unclear what it will include. Yet, according to a description given at the time, it will involve participants driving an IndyCar to victory in the season championship.

It needs to be determined whether the mode will run numerous seasons or just one.

For some time, 2023 has been set aside for the release of the IndyCar game by Motorsport Games. Internal emails indicated the event is still scheduled for this year even though the organization must provide a specific date. The most recent NASCAR contest and the new Le Man’s championship are still scheduled for 2023.

