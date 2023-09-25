The Increasing Popularity of Fortune Telling in Singapore

Introduction

The practice of fortune telling, which includes methods like feng shui, tarot cards, and palmistry, has gained popularity in Singapore. Employers in Singapore are even considering the birth dates of candidates when making hiring decisions. Additionally, companies consult fortune tellers before making major business decisions, and individuals seek guidance on how to become wealthy or improve their love lives. While fortune telling plays a role in decision-making for many, it is not the sole determining factor.

Hiring Based on Birth Dates

In Singapore, some employers believe that a candidate’s birth date is crucial in determining their suitability for a role. A former employee of a marketing firm revealed that a CEO consulted a feng shui master to decide if candidates aligned with the company based on their birth date readings. If the reading was unfavorable, the candidate would not be considered for an interview. However, it is important to note that Singapore’s hiring principle is based on merit.

Fortune Telling in Business Decisions

Fortune telling is not limited to hiring decisions. Some companies in Singapore also seek the advice of fortune tellers when making major business decisions. These consultations are often done alongside thorough research. For example, a metals manufacturing company consults a feng shui master to determine if it is the right time to invest in new factories. Factors such as land elevation and the presence of undesirable structures are taken into consideration. The company proceeds with the project if the feng shui master gives a positive assessment.

Seeking Wealth and Financial Advice

Many individuals in Singapore turn to fortune tellers to gain insights into their financial future. The most common question asked is when they will become rich. However, fortune tellers often find that people’s investment strategies are flawed, primarily because they seek quick wealth. Some clients, such as financial insurance agents, learn about numerology and face reading techniques to better understand their clients’ needs and improve their sales. While fortune telling can provide guidance, it is important to have a well-thought-out investment strategy.

Personal Inquiries and Life Decisions

Singaporeans also consult fortune tellers for personal matters, including their love lives and exam results. Parents even seek advice on their children’s future academic performance. Young people often seek guidance on choosing baby names and auspicious wedding dates. Fortune telling can provide reassurance and hope, especially for those concerned about their chances of having a family. However, it is important to remember that fortune telling is just one aspect of decision-making and should not be solely relied upon.

Conclusion

Fortune telling has become increasingly popular in Singapore, with employers, businesses, and individuals seeking guidance for various decisions. While it plays a role in the decision-making process, it is crucial to consider other factors and not solely rely on fortune tellers’ advice. Ultimately, fortune telling is seen as a fun way to gain insights, but it should not be the sole determinant of important life choices.