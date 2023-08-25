Oil Trades in Different Currencies, but De-Dollarization Still Far Away Oil trades have sometimes been settled in currencies like the Chinese yuan, Russian ruble, or Indian rupee. However, the concept of “de-dollarization” or moving away from the U.S. dollar for trade settlements is still a distant possibility. India’s Oil and Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, expressed his personal view of wanting to transact everything in rupees. However, he acknowledged that the U.S. dollar will remain the preferred currency for international oil market transactions.

Foreign Settlement

Indian refiners have started paying for some Russian oil imports in Chinese yuan, as Russia faced sanctions and alternative payment methods were sought. China has also shifted to the yuan for most of its energy imports from Russia.

The U.S. dollar has traditionally been the primary global oil currency, including for purchases by India. Some Indian refiners have resorted to paying in other currencies like yuan when banks are unwilling to settle trades in dollars.

Oil Settlement in Indian Rupees Oil has also been settled in Indian rupees. India Oil Corp made payment to the United Arab Emirates in rupees for the purchase of a million barrels of oil. India and Malaysia have also started settling their trade in the Indian rupee.

Part of De-Dollarization Trend?

When asked if the Indian rupee could be part of the de-dollarization trend in the oil market, India’s Oil Minister stated that while there are arrangements in place, the percentage of transactions conducted in rupees is still limited. He emphasized that international trading and payment arrangements have been established for a long time and that the emergence of an alternate global currency is yet to be seen.