The footage of Dead Rising 5, also known as Dead Rising: Dia de Los Muertos, first appeared online a few hours ago. We can see level concepts, early builds, and the mechanics of the now-scrapped game in a series of films culled from the developer’s portfolio, who has more than two decades of experience in the industry. The videos were purportedly made in 2017, a year after Dead Rising 4 was launched.

Chuck Greene was slated to return from Dead Rising 2 during Dia de Los Muertos and battle through Mexico’s urban and jungle landscapes. Dia de los Muertos supposedly would have included two playable characters and Souls-like aspects, although it must be depicted in the content.

Dead Rising: Is It Dead?

Dead Rising 4 was released in 2016. It has been revealed on the DidYouKnowGaming podcast that Dead Rising 5 was planned to be released a few years before it premiered.

Since then, the Dead Rising franchise has disappeared into obscurity, and there has yet to be an indication that a sequel will be released soon. We know Dead Rising 5 has completed a significant portion of its development. We now have a wealth of content displaying that tragic game thanks to a Dead Rising community Twitter personality named STiP0.

Here is one of the longer videos from the developer’s portfolio, which has probably been accessible online unnoticed for years.

Dead Rising 5 appears to have tried to stray from the tried-and-true concept by abandoning the ground loot system in favor of a container-based system. Several places served as bases, outposts, or “Camps” with substantial enemy populations and challenging bosses.

Some of these “Camps,” as well as a “Barrio,” a hotel, a vast jungle, a Mayan temple, and safehouses, are among the important locations authenticated by the portfolio. The mention of a “Traversal Gym” in one footage suggests that the movement mechanics may have even been improved.

In addition to Dead Rising 5, this developer worked on a variety of other projects beginning with Thief 2 in 2000. He has since worked on games including Splinter Cell, Turok, Max Payne, and most recently, Gears 5. All of it is displayed in his portfolio.