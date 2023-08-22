A new update has been released for The Division 2 Update 1.58. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.The Division 2 Update 1.58 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GEAR, WEAPONS & TALENTS
- Fixed the issue with the Determined and Perfect Determined talent could be triggered by skills that have impact damage.
OTHER
- Added the following Global Events to the season’s schedule:
- Reanimated starts on August 22nd
- SHD Exposed starts on September 5th
- Golden Bullet starts on September 19th
