A new update has been released for The Division 2 Update 1.57.
DESCENT
- Fixed the issue with getting the Nemesis Arm Patch after defeating the Nemesis
- Reduced the damage Nemesis deals in solo mode by 10%
- Fixed the issue with the missing Descent Project
- Fixed the issue with the Weekly Descent Project listing the Descent loop rewards
- Fixed the issue where the missing floor at the Nemesis Arena could cause the player to fall under the map
- Global Directives no longer grant bonus XP in Descent
- Fixed the issue with the player remaining stuck inside the corridor between the Water Treatment and Generators rooms while standing in a specific part of the corridor
- Fixed the issue with the pop-up buttons not showing up as clickable when interacting with consoles
- Fixed the issue that allowed players to reset the Boss Arena in order to acquire multiple Exotic talents and Stat Buffs in one loop on the DARPA map
GEAR, WEAPONS & TALENTS
- Fixed the issue that caused the Companion Talent and its Perfect version to be activated without being near an ally or skill
- Fixed the issue with the Unbreakable Talent and its Perfect version not activating on a newly equipped item with the same Talent
- Added Sacrum Imperium Exotic MR and NinjaBike Messenger Bag Exotic Backpack to their targeted loot pool categories
- Added St. Elmo’s Engine Exotic AR and Shocker Punch Exotic Holster to their targeted loot pool categories
- Please be aware that a blueprint needs to be unlocked through the Season Pass Reward Track first
UI
- Temporarily removed the Grants Tab to perform the functionality update
- Fixed the overlapping text shown upon receiving the Johnson Glasses
- Player is no longer forced into the Descent mode when skipping the briefing cutscene after exiting the Descent
RAIDS
- Fixed the issue that caused the first shutter door to remain open while the Raid Leader resets the Iron Horse Raid before starting the Raid
OTHER CHANGES
- Added multiple localization fixes
- Removed the TO DO gear from the game
- Adjusted VFX for “Take my money” emote
- Fixed the issue with the infinite enemy spawn in the final beat of Medical Camp Attack Side Mission
- Fixed the audio issue affecting the settlement-specific music
- Fixed the issue with the agent getting stuck when walking over the garden bed prop in the Castle Settlement
Source: The Division 2