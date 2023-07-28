Qin Gang’s Dismissal as China’s Foreign Minister Has Little Impact on U.S.-China Relations
The Recent Disappearance of Qin Gang
The sudden removal of Qin Gang from his position as China’s foreign minister has sparked curiosity, but analysts believe it will have minimal effect on U.S.-China relations.
Qin’s tenure as foreign minister lasted only six months before he disappeared from public view in late June, leading to his official dismissal by China on Tuesday.
Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, will resume the role of foreign minister, a position he previously held for two terms. He has already met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken twice in the past two months.
According to Nick Marro, a global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit, the Chinese foreign minister primarily implements decisions made by President Xi Jinping and his inner circle, with limited involvement in policy formulation.
Marro stated, “We do not expect these recent events to significantly impact China’s diplomatic relations. However, the lack of transparency surrounding these developments may complicate certain aspects of foreign engagement.”
The Chinese foreign ministry has chosen not to disclose the reasons behind Qin’s departure.
Wang Yi’s Return and Xi Jinping’s Unconventional Moves
While Wang’s return to the foreign minister position is unusual, his appointment as top diplomat was already unexpected.
President Xi Jinping has broken precedent by serving a third term as president and appointing loyalists to key positions, disregarding their lack of prior government experience.
Analysts from the Eurasia Group, Jeremy Chan and Anna Ashton, explain that Xi’s decision to reinstate Wang suggests a preference for stability and experience while potential successors are vetted and prepared.
The Eurasia Group analysts also predict that Wang’s oversight will strengthen Beijing’s diplomatic messaging and actions, further solidifying the party’s control over foreign affairs.
Although pressuring China remains a rare area of bipartisan agreement in the U.S., critics argue that the Biden administration lacks a comprehensive China strategy.
Understanding Qin Gang’s Disappearance
Qin’s rapid rise within the leadership reshuffle earned him a prominent position, but it also meant he needed to embody exemplary qualities, according to Dali Yang, a political science professor at The University of Chicago.
However, this also made it harder for President Xi to protect him, as Yang explains.
The Chinese foreign ministry’s website has removed most references to Qin and his speeches, leaving his bio page and activity records blank with the word “updating.”
Earlier this month, the ministry cited Qin’s health issues as the reason for Wang’s attendance at a diplomatic gathering instead of Qin, as reported by Reuters.
Yang points out that while there are numerous rumors surrounding Qin’s disappearance, the authorities have chosen not to address them directly, allowing the rumors to circulate.
Officially, Qin still holds the position of state councilor and is a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee, which is the third-highest level of power.
Xie Feng was appointed as China’s ambassador to the U.S. in May, filling the vacancy left after Qin’s departure.
Communication between the U.S. and China has increased, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, visiting Beijing this summer.
Yang emphasizes the importance of maintaining a meaningful relationship between the two nations, especially considering the upcoming U.S. election season, where the rhetoric may become more heated.
