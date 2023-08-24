A new update has been released for The Devil in Me Update 1.07. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. The Devil in Me Update 1.07 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

The estimated download size for this patch for The Devil in Me on each platform is as follows:

PC: 40 GB

40 GB PS4: 39.8 GB

39.8 GB PS5: 5 GB

5 GB Xbox One: 45 GB

45 GB Xbox Series X|S: 45 GB

Please be aware that there may be some variance in this download size dependent upon the game version you currently have installed, as well as – if playing on a console – the specific system type you are using.

This update includes:

Fixed an issue whereby changes to the in-game settings (e.g. inverted controls) could not be saved

[PC] Fixed an issue in “Lake” whereby the left mouse button did not work for the combat QTE against Du’Met as Mark

Fixed an issue whereby UI elements became overlaid after saving changes to settings

Multiple fixes for graphical corruption

Should any issues persist after the patch, please report these to us via the Bandai Namco support portal:

EU: https://fcld.ly/tdp_ticket

US: https://support.bandainamcoent.com/hc/en-us

Source: The Devil in Me