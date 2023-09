Why Having Bullish Friends is Important

If you don’t know a soul that is bullish — and I mean flat-out positive — you may need some new friends.

The Demise of the Inverted Yield Curve

We will soon see the demise of the inverted yield curve, revealing all of the bears to be the financial equivalents of undrafted free agents and failed walk-ons. I don’t care at this point if we get a few more interest rate hikes, so long as the move is done slowly over time. That may sound odd, but a healthy economy brings a demand for money. And we just might have a healthy economy.