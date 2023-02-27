During an Overwatch 2 battle, a Sigma player and Soldier:76 fan pull off an ultimate combo that is disastrous for the opposition team.

In Overwatch 2, the difference between success and failure can be determined by where and when to use an ultimate. One Sigma player discovered this lesson hard as an enemy Soldier 76 player took advantage of Sigma’s ultimate. It illustrates how a match can swiftly shift momentum from one team to the other even when there is good teamwork, whether in a friendly or competitive competition. The Sigma player’s ultimate was even more devastating because it seemed to be their team’s final push in a Push battle.

The pool of heroes employing the skills to aid their team in winning battles is as diverse and colorful as the ultimates that can be used in Overwatch 2. Some ultimates, such as Cassidy’s deadeye and Junkrat’s explosive rip-tire, can be devastating when used correctly. A well-timed ultimate combo can quickly reinvigorate a losing squad or stamp one team’s mark on a game.

The incidental play, posted on Reddit by user LunarCatUSA and witnessed here, slipped into the latter category despite the player’s attempt to use Sigma’s ultimate to slow down the opposition team. In the Lunar clip, the opposition team has just about won a Push match when Lunar drops Sigma’s Graviton Flux, sending several of them into the air. But, in reaction, the Soldier 76 of the opposing side can eliminate the entire Sigma team, making space for the friends of Soldier 76.

In responding to the video, some users shared similar accounts of terrible actions they saw or were accountable for while playing Overwatch or Overwatch 2. Unintentional combos where the user or one of their teammates tries an ultimate are common in these stories. An opponent player can reverse it using one of their character’s special powers. One of the most frequent occurrences in the game is alluded to in the title of Lunar’s clip, in which a Mei will frequently attempt to block an enemy Cassidy’s deadeye by using their ice wall, only to raise the Cassidy to a better sightline.

The video Lunar posted and accompanying comments from other users demonstrate how frequent these moves are in Overwatch. These are the kinds of plays that, despite how brilliant a player may be, they cannot escape when they occur because the majority seem to depend on a fortunate combination of timing and luck. The next time Soldier 76 appears in front of Lunar’s team, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Lunar feel apprehensive about deploying their Graviton Flux.

Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S are among the platforms that support Overwatch 2.