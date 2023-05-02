Fans of AEW: Fight Forever have been waiting for information regarding the game’s release, even though it was announced about two and a half years ago. The game’s release has been pushed back from its original projection of 2022 due to a few bugs that have caused delays. But those problems may soon be a thing of the past, as a release might be just around the corner.

Earlier, it was reported by Fightful that Talent had filmed some of the material at the beginning of this year. But Insider Gaming has it on good authority that all of the promotional material for AEW: Fight Forever has been completed. Everything that needed to be filmed has been finished, and everything that needed to be edited or brought up to date has been finished.

Aside from occasional reminders during episodes of AEW television, all that needs to be done at this point is to wait for the promotion of the game to be launched in its entirety to receive the go-ahead signal. Insider Gaming was informed by sources close to the game’s promotional team that they have yet to be provided with any information regarding the time frame for the promotion launch.

Zyddies, the worldwide community manager for THQ Nordic, stated not too long ago that the game was not “almost done.” Even though AEW owner Tony Khan and Executive Vice President Kenny Omega stated that the reverse is true. However, what a publisher considers to be “done” and what a developer considers to be “done” are not always the same.

Even though continuing bug repairs and updates will continue to be worked on both during and after the game’s launch, some sources have insisted that the game is complete regarding its development.

Do you still look forward to AEW: Fight Forever, or have you grown less interested in it recently?