According to a story published by TheGamePost, the case that Bungie brought against a person who sold cheats for Destiny 2 resulted in the company being granted twelve million dollars.

Since the beginning of a comprehensive crackdown in 2021 against individuals who disturb the player experience, this is the third legal win the Destiny developer has achieved against those who sell cheats. The notorious VeteranCheats were designed by the Romanian vendor Mihai Claudiu-Florentin and sold for a profit. These cheats gave players unfair advantages, such as the ability to see past walls and far more stable targeting mechanisms.

Claudiu-Florentin charged gamers $2,000 for the code, which was downloaded 5,848 times before a copyright infringement action was filed. In addition, the lawsuit alleged that Florentin had broken the contract between the parties, interfered willfully with their contractual relationship, and violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Additionally, the lawsuit put out an accusation that Florentin had violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

Bungie said that VeteranCheats ruined the game for honest players of Destiny 2, saying that it made the game less fun. The company “spent a minimum of $200,000 on game security and staffing” to counteract VeteranCheats and maintain a fair experience, as stated in the documents filed with the court.

The judge ruled in favor of Bungie on all allegations except for the CPA. Claudiu-Florentin was also hit with a permanent injunction, which prohibits him from engaging in “future or further conduct that form the basis of its Copyright Act and DMCA claims in this action.”

Last year, Bungie prevailed in a similar action against Elite Boss Tech, resulting in the website paying $12.5 million in damages. The game’s developer recently filed a lawsuit against Destiny 2 user Luka Leone, accusing him of exploiting cheats during a live stream and abusing staff members. The owner of Lavicheats, Kunal Bansal, who has since stopped offering Destiny 2 hacks, is the subject of a new lawsuit that is currently ongoing.

