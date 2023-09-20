A new update has been released for Texas Chainsaw Massacre Update 1.04. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Texas Chainsaw Massacre Update 1.04 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
PATCH NOTES
- Fixed: Sissy Poison Attacks
- This bug resulted in all Sissy attacks having a poison effect.
- Sissy’s normal attacks will no longer have a poison effect.
- Special Blend can still provide a poison attack only on her next strike.
- Rubber Legs can still slow down Victims already affected by poison.
- Fixed: Players Blocking Themselves
- We’ve resolved an issue where a player could block themselves resulting in matchmaking issues and errors.
- Changed: Fusebox Locations on Slaughterhouse
- The Fusebox will no longer spawn next to the Slaughterhouse door.
- We have replaced that with a new spawn on the side of the shed near the valve exit gate.
- Changed: Valve Handle Spawns on Slaughterhouse
- We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Garage to be in a more high traffic area.
- We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Animal Pen to be in a more high traffic area.
- Tuned: Efficient Grappler Perk Levels Reduced
- This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a close encounter.
- Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap
- Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap
- Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap
- Tuned: Efficient Backstabber Perk Levels Reduced
- This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a back stab.
- Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap
- Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap
- Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap
- Tuned: Connie Ability Cooldown
- We have added to the base cooldown time for Connie’s Focused ability.
- Tuned: Leland Ability Cooldown
- We have added to the base cooldown time for Leland’s Life Saver ability.
- Tuned: Escape Restraints Minigame
- We have adjusted the minigame to escape your restraints at the start of a match.
- It will now require slightly more taps to escape and the overall minigame will take slightly longer to complete.
- Strength and Stealth still affect this minigame and players can build accordingly.
- Tuned: 7 Player Requirements
- We have reinstated the 7 player requirement for lobbies to launch.
