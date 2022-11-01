A new update has been released for Terraria Update 1.31. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Terraria Update 1.31 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed an issue where the Solar Tablet would be consumed without summoning the Solar Eclipse on Multiplayer, in Expert mode
- Fixed an issue where the local host in a Multiplayer session couldn’t teleport to “Spawn” by using the Shellphone
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when researching within inventory on controller while using “Simplified” scheme
- Fixed an issue where the Dreadnautilus wouldn’t spawn squids
- Fixed an issue where some materials would overlap each other in the Rubblemaker interface
- Fixed an issue where the Goblin Army would be summoned when using the Peddlers Stash in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where rope would display before platforms when both were intersecting
- Fixed an issue where the Light’s Bane’s visual effects would appear green instead of purple
- Fixed an issue where the embedded icons would be missing from the getfixedboi world generation text
- Fixed an issue where the Spectrum Kite’s tooltip would not update when playing on Touch or Controller
- Fixed an issue where the Guide books’ tooltips would not update when playing on Touch or Controller
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes freeze halfway through Hardmode conversion
- Fixed an issue where the Don’t Starve shader wouldn’t apply to the world-gen UI
- Fixed a minor issue which caused the Health bar to overlap the Mana tooltip
- Fixed an issue where player was unable to trash items when crafted or when swapped with a crafted or newly picked up item
- Fixed a issue where players were not able to unlock the “Appease the Volcano Gods” trophy on PlayStation
- Fixed an issue where map data was not saving for players under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue where Player and World names containing apostrophes would not stay favorited between sessions
- Fixed an issue where some world names containing apostrophes would come through with broken visuals
- Fixed issue where Skeletron couldn’t be summoned during the day in the getfixedboi seed
- Fixed issue where the info accessory text would move when a button was placed too close
- Fixed issue where crafting would jump automatically to the next item when holding the button down
- Fixed issue where naturally spread corruption would destroy jungle instead of converting grass
- Fixed issue where the transition row between surface and underground layers was pitch black
- Fixed issue where the pencil icon would float on screen in K&M when chat was open
- Fixed issue where Rotted Fork, Gungnir and Dark Lance would have glitched visuals in reverse gravity
- Fixed issue where the NPC dialogue icons would not update to reflect their shimmered state
Source: Terraria