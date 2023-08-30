Important News Items for Investors

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

Tech Stocks Rebound

Medicare Negotiations

The Biden administration has announced the first 10 drugs that will be subject to price negotiations between manufacturers and Medicare. This process aims to lower medication costs for older adults. These drugs are among the top 50 with the highest spending for Medicare Part D. It’s a historic moment as it’s the first time Medicare will directly negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. President Joe Biden believes this will save taxpayers money, but some drugmakers, including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Astellas Pharma, are suing to stop the negotiation process, claiming it would force them to sell medicines at huge discounts below market rates.

Regional Banks

In response to the regional banking crisis earlier this year, U.S. regulators have unveiled plans to require regional banks to issue debt and strengthen their “living wills.” These requirements will apply to all American banks with at least $100 billion in assets. The goal is to protect the public in case of future bank failures. Under the plans, lenders will need to maintain long-term debt levels equal to 3.5% of average total assets or 6% of risk-weighted assets, whichever is higher.

Bitcoin ETF

An appeals court in Washington, D.C., has ruled in favor of bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The court overturned the Securities and Exchange Commission’s denial of Grayscale’s application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. This decision could benefit other companies like BlackRock and Fidelity, as well as crypto enthusiasts who see ETFs as a way to increase mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. After the news, bitcoin, ether, and other major cryptocurrencies experienced a surge. Coinbase, listed as the custodian partner in multiple spot bitcoin ETF applications, closed nearly 15% higher on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia has strengthened to a Category 4 storm and is heading towards the Florida coast. It is expected to make landfall in the lightly populated Big Bend region. The National Weather Service has called this storm “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes have ever passed through the bay in this area. Evacuation notices, including some mandatory ones, have been issued in 22 counties along Florida’s western coast, which could experience storm surges and floods.

Follow broader market action like a pro on Pro.