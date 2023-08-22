Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Tech leads

2. Pain for homebuyers

Mortgage rates reached their highest point in almost 23 years on Monday. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.48%, a level not seen since November 2000. This surge in rates is causing concern among investors about high interest rates and the potential for ongoing inflation. Homebuyers are experiencing a significant difference from last year, when the average 30-year fixed rate was around 5.5%. The increase in rates is also worsening the housing supply issue, as many homeowners are hesitant to sell their homes and give up their mortgages with rates around or below 3%.

3. Armed and ready

Chip designer Arm, owned by Japan’s SoftBank, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. Arm designs chip architectures and licenses their technology. Its chips are used in 99% of all smartphones and are crucial for companies like Apple, Alphabet, and Qualcomm. The company, which plans to list under the ticker symbol ARM, will have one of the first major tech IPOs in nearly two years.

4. Google’s new guard

Several top executives at Google have recently left their positions. This leadership shakeup comes as the company faces competition, regulatory challenges, and investor pressures. Some notable departures include YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat. While some employees left for new challenges, others departed to pursue artificial intelligence projects. Additionally, cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs in January, have surprised some employees. These changes signify a new chapter for a company considered a top workplace by many tech professionals.

5. More money