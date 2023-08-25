





Another blowout quarter from artificial intelligence giant Nvidia should be promising for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, according to Bank of America. Analyst Brad Lin has raised his price target for U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $125, indicating a 35% increase from Thursday’s closing price. Lin attributes this increase to the “sustainable and strong” demand for AI products, which will significantly benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the leading AI chipmaker and maker of edge nodes and advanced packaging.







Growing Demand for AI Products

“We are witnessing an AI arms race, reflected by strong demand from global hyperscalers (50-55% mix in 2Q), consumer internet companies, and enterprise despite macro uncertainties,” writes Lin. He believes that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the main supplier of AI chips, will benefit greatly from this trend.

Potential Upside for Taiwan Semiconductor

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have already risen by approximately 23% this year, while Nvidia’s shares have more than doubled. Lin considers Taiwan Semiconductor’s valuation attractive, as it is currently trading at nearly 14 times price-to-earnings, near the lower end of its historical range. Additionally, Lin expects an increase in chip-on-wafer-on-substrate capacity at Taiwan Semiconductor, potentially reaching 25,000 units per month by the end of next year. This expansion should help alleviate current supply constraints, with Nvidia accounting for over 50% of the increased output.

Predicted Growth of AI Revenue

Although AI currently represents only about 6% of Taiwan Semiconductor’s revenue, Lin forecasts a 50% growth in the next five years. He anticipates greater demand for GPU/ASICs from companies like AMD, Marvell, and Broadcom, as the trend towards accelerated computing continues.

