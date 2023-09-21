





Steve Eisman, the investor known for predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis, has expressed concerns about the current state of bank stocks. In an interview on ‘s “Squawk Box,” Eisman, who is a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, explained that he considers the entire bank sector to be too risky for investment.







Continuous Deposit Outflows and Margins

Eisman’s first reason for his bearish outlook on bank stocks is the ongoing outflow of deposits. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year triggered deposit outflows not only for regional banks but also for larger institutions. Eisman believes that the banking industry still has $2 trillion in excess deposits above the normal trend, and these deposits will continue to be withdrawn at an increasing rate. As a result, he disagrees with the notion that interest margins will improve any time soon, as short-term rates are currently higher than long-term rates, which negatively impacts bank margins.

New Regulations and Debt Levels

Eisman also points out that new regulations implemented to raise debt levels are not helping the situation. Regulators recently announced plans to require American banks with at least $100 billion in assets to issue debt and strengthen their “living wills” in order to protect the public in the event of future failures. However, Eisman believes that increasing the amount of capital banks hold is not the right approach. Instead, he suggests focusing on raising liquidity requirements for mid-cap and small-cap banks.

Eisman’s Investment Strategy

Eisman gained fame for successfully betting against subprime mortgage loans before the 2008 financial crisis, as depicted in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short” and its subsequent film adaptation. Currently, Eisman is bullish on infrastructure companies due to increased government spending. He specifically mentions companies specialized in road building, factory building, automation, and reshoring as areas of interest for investment.