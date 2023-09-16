Stellantis Proposal Includes Pay Raises and End to Wage Tiers Stellantis has announced its latest proposal to the United Auto Workers (UAW), offering raises of nearly 21% over the course of the contract. The proposal includes an immediate 10% pay increase and the elimination of wage tiers for some workers. This development comes as part of an ongoing negotiation between the big three Detroit automakers and the union.

Jeep Maker’s Proposal in Line with Ford and General Motors Stellantis’ proposal aligns with similar proposals from Ford and General Motors. It also ensures that profit sharing will continue for workers. The company released new details on the offer, highlighting its commitment to finding a fair agreement that protects both the employees and the company.

Standoff Intensifies as UAW Starts Work Stoppages The standoff between the UAW and major automakers reached a critical point, with the union initiating work stoppages after failing to reach an agreement by the deadline. The strike began with walkouts at key plants and may expand if necessary. The UAW’s demands include hourly pay increases, reduced workweeks, and the restoration of certain benefits.

Negotiations Resume Between UAW, Ford, and General Motors After a day without talks, Ford and General Motors resumed negotiations with the UAW. Stellantis plans to continue discussions on Monday. UAW President Shawn Fain noted that Stellantis had previously offered a 17.5% increase.

New Proposal Benefits Supplemental Employees and Eliminates Wage-Tier System The new proposal includes a $4.22 increase in starting pay for supplemental employees, representing a nearly 27% raise. It also reduces the timeline for ascending the hourly wage scale and eliminates the wage-tier system for the Mopar division. Additionally, Stellantis commits to improving pension and retirement savings plans.

Stellantis Addresses Facility Closure Concerns and Competitiveness Stellantis leadership refutes claims about closing or selling 18 facilities, emphasizing the need for efficient operations and a shift towards electric vehicles. The company aims to preserve jobs in these plants. They also stress the importance of reaching a financially feasible agreement and remaining competitive with other automakers.