A new update has been released for Starfield Update 1.7.33. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Starfield Update 1.7.33 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.
- Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.
- Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.
Graphics
- AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.
- Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.
- Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.
Performance and Stability
- Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.
- Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.
Ships
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.