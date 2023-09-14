A new update has been released for Starfield Update 1.7.29. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Starfield Update 1.7.29 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY
- Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.
- Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.
QUESTS
- All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.
- Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.
- Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.
- Brightness and Contrast controls
- HDR Calibration Menu
- FOV Slider
- Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)
- 32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)
- Eat button for food!
Source: Starfield