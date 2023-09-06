A new update has been released for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update 1.000.009. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update 1.000.009 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including:
- Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience.
- A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode.
- Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.
- Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.
- Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.
- Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.
- Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.
- Various crash fixes.
- Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.
Source: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor