A new update has been released for Splatoon 3 Update 5.0.1.
Changes to DLC
- An Off the Hook banner is available from the lobby terminal.
- To collect your banner, you must first purchase and download the DLC content. Then start the Splatoon 3 game, visit the lobby terminal, and select Get Stuff.
Fixes to Player Controls
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to climb unclimbable walls in rare cases when performing certain actions right after doing a Squid Roll from a wall.
- Slightly adjusted the sounds the Heavy Edit Splatling makes while fully charged and while firing after being fully charged.
- Fixed an issue that caused Trizooka wielders to appear as if they were overlapping with the Trizooka itself after doing a Squid Roll from a wall.
Fixes to Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue in Wahoo World that prevented Zipcaster users from sticking to parts of the terrain in the center of the stage.
- Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. that sometimes caused players to be submerged in water when landing on certain spots on the stage.
Source: Splatoon 3