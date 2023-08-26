SpaceX successfully launched four people to the International Space Station (ISS) from Florida. This marks the 11th human spaceflight mission by Elon Musk’s company.

The mission, known as Crew-7, is a joint effort with NASA and will bring the group to the space station for a six-month stay in orbit. It is SpaceX’s sixth operational crew launch for NASA and the first of the additional missions awarded by the agency.

Crew-7 was launched in the early hours of Saturday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The journey to the ISS is expected to take nearly one day.

This mission brings the total number of astronauts launched by SpaceX to 42, including both government and private missions, since their first crewed launch in May 2020.

The Crew-7 team consists of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as the commander, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark as the pilot, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists.