SoftBank is currently in discussions to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Arm, a chip designer, from its Vision Fund 1. This potential deal could bring significant returns to investors who have been waiting for strong profits. SoftBank plans to list Arm on Nasdaq next month with a valuation of $60 billion to $70 billion.

If the negotiations are successful, this move would provide a major immediate windfall to Vision Fund 1 investors, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala. These investors have experienced losses due to SoftBank’s unsuccessful bets on startups like WeWork and Didi Global.

Alternatively, if Vision Fund 1 were to sell its Arm shares in the stock market after the IPO, it could take one to two years to complete and would carry more risk since Arm’s shares could potentially decrease in value.

The profitability of Vision Fund 1 in the latest quarter has generated excitement among investors, which could improve SoftBank’s chances of attracting capital for future funds.

SoftBank’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, has hired investment bank Raine Group to advise on the negotiations. Son has recused himself from Vision Fund 1’s decision-making process to ensure an independent decision in the best interest of investors.

The exact valuation for the transaction between SoftBank and Vision Fund 1 has not been disclosed, and it is possible that no agreement will be reached.