A new update has been released for Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.29. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.
Campaign:
- Wolf Mountain – Tunnel Checkpoint – Gaps in Terrain no longer present.
- Wolf Mountain – Players will no longer get stuck on trail behind Berghof.
- Wolf Mountain – After the convoy is alerted, it now moves on correctly.
- Wolf Mountain – Bodies no longer glitch through floor in room near kitchen.
- Wolf Mountain – Walking on Drexler’s body no longer causes instantaneous death.
- The Atlantic Wall – Kill List – Beckendorf’s body no longer disappears.
- The Atlantic Wall – Objectives – Kill List target sat in a car waiting for a driver now moves around the map.
- The Atlantic Wall – Players will no longer fall through map next to wall.
- Spy Academy – Grand staircase – Animation for using the invasion phone no longer appears to be misaligned with the player character’s hand while interacting near the door to the workbench armoury room.
- War Factory – Player no longer gets stuck in falling animation when running onto broken pipeline.
- War Factory – Alarms – Speaker status no longer fails to turn silent after interacting with “All clear” option in the alarm system during gameplay.
- War Factory – Rolling & Shaping + Main furnace – Unnecessary vault prompt is no longer observed on the metal railing present on the metal bridge located in the area.
- War Factory – Out of world exploit no longer possible via zipline by small vat.
- War Factory – Main Furnace – Player character no longer gets stuck in the gap between the wooden crates after moving in crouch position below the stairs beside the stone stock.
- Secret Weapons – Castle – Improper collision is no longer observed between the wooden slope and ruined pillar.
- Festung Guernsey – Mirus Construction – Collision is no longer missing from the wooden platform close to the wooden box present near the kill list target.
- Festung Guernsey – Mirus Construction – Collision is no longer missing from the ground close to the shed house present near the kill list target.
- Festung Guernsey – End screen points now calculates correctly.
- Festung Guernsey – Mirus Battery – Out of world is no longer visible as a result of the camera clipping through the wall near the wooden boxes present on the path at the western entrance in the battery area.
- Liberation – Vista field – Player character no longer gets stuck in falling animation loop after jumping on the pistol workbench.
- Rough Landing – Typo corrected – ‘Recently Used Smoking Pipe’.
- Conqueror – When knocking Konig unconscious, dropping his body on uneven terrain, saving and reloading no longer causes his body to disappear, meaning the objective can be completed.
- Total ammo held is no longer reduced when changing an attachment in the workbench
- Occupied Residence – Guards no longer get stuck in wall.
- Secret Weapons – Black-Site Dome – Satchel charge no longer fails to explode on shooting after planting the Satchel on the safe present in the area.
- Player character’s hand is no longer observed clipping with the ‘PzB Anti Tank’ rifle when searching an enemy’s body and holding the rifle.
- DLC – Landing Force – The mission map no longer has overly bright textures.
- DLC – Air Auxiliary – Black texture is no longer observed on the hand while aiming through any weapon during gameplay.
- DLC – American Airborne Skin – Player character’s hand no longer clips with the sleeve while holding the Trench Gun shotgun.
- DLC – Kraken Awakes – Localized title for ‘Successful Raid’ classified document now appears correctly under the collectibles section.
- DLC – Kraken Awakes – In-game Store – Minor grammatical errors in Kraken Awakes store description no longer present.
- DLC – Kraken Awakes – Vogel no longer becomes unconscious unexpectedly.
- DLC – Kraken Awakes – Graf Zepplin – Karl’s dialogue which ends the level no longer plays if Vogel isn’t killed.
- Epic – Cloud Saves – Changing the cloud saves to ‘ON’ or ‘Off’ no longer causes issues when launching the game.
- Bodies with keys no longer disappear after reloading a save.
- Health now fully regenerates upon switching from any other difficulty to Civilian difficulty.
- Tiger Tank – Tank gunner animation no longer glitches in kill cam when sniped whilst closing the hatch
- Options – Difficulty – Advanced Options – HUD settings for “Greatly Reduced” and “Authentic” no longer appear reversed in the settings menu.
Multiplayer:
- The correct unlock criteria now appears for the ‘Classic Tommy Foregrip’ in the attachment unlock banner during gameplay.
- Attachment – The correct kill count now correctly meets and triggers the unlock criteria for all rifles after a double kill during gameplay.
- Trident Beachhead – Player character no longer gets stuck in the barrel on right side after dropping and grabbing the ladder on the LST 241 ship located in the area.
- Trident Beachhead – Player can no longer still fire from behind boat ramp.
- Axis Invasion – ‘Allow Axis Invasion’ option no longer automatically resets to ‘Off’ on exiting the axis invaded map twice.
- Urban Ruins – Exploit – Can no longer shoot through wall.
Weapons:
- Gewehr 1943 – Gew98 Overpressure Magazine – Playable character’s hand no longer clips through the magazine upon reloading the rifle.
- Gewehr 1943 – Kurz Conversion – Playable character’s hand no longer clips through the magazine upon reloading the rifle.
- Gewehr 1943 – MG13 Trench Magazine – Playable character’s hand no longer clips through the magazine upon reloading the rifle.
- Gewehr 1943 – Reduced-Load Magazine – Playable character’s hand no longer clips through the magazine upon reloading the rifle.
- M.1903 – There is now a bullet(s) in the playable character’s hand when reloading the M.1903 rifle.
- SREM-1 – When reloading the rifle the player can no longer see the ammo clip clipping through the gun.
- SREM-1/Gewehr 1943/Karabiner-98/Lee no 4 – Player character’s hand no longer gets misaligned while holding the rifle with any ‘Foregrip’ attachment in an upward direction.
- SREM-1 – Player character’s thumb no longer clips with the ‘SREM-1’ rifle while taking cover facing rightwards during gameplay.
- SREM-1 – Player character’s hand no longer gets misaligned with the rifle with ‘Foregrip’ attachment customization on aiming downwards during gameplay.
- Pistols/Sidearms – Pistole 08 – Snail Magazine – Snail magazine is now the correct way round
- Lee Enfield no longer loses 5 rounds after switching weapons.
- Erma.36/Carl Gustav – Reload animation is no longer observed longer for SMGs while in the incapacitated state during gameplay.
- Erma.36 – British Dazzle/Patriot Camo – Cosmetic of British Dazzle and Patriot Camo now covers the Extended Suppressed Barrel attachment like other Cosmetic skins.
- Mod.712 – Breach is closed and now bolt is in as expected.
- Mod 712 – Hand IK and attachment marker issues no longer present when stock is attached and unattached.
- PPSH – ‘Standard Issue’ magazine no longer clips with the player character’s hand while taking cover on the extreme left of the wall during gameplay.
- Stengun MK2 – Player character’s thumb no longer clips with the front portion of ‘Lightweight X2’ stock while taking aim during gameplay.
- M1911 – Player character’s hand no longer clips with the ‘XL Extended Magazine’ while holding the gun with both hands during gameplay.
- Magazine – ‘XL Extended Stack’ magazine is no longer observed clipping with the player character’s hand while reloading during gameplay.
- PzB Anti Tank – The correct reload animation is now observed for ‘PzB Anti Tank’ rifle during gameplay.
- SMG – Stocks – Stengun MK2 Lightweight X2 stock now shows specific skins on its attachment.
- SMG – Stocks – Welgun SMG Standard stock & Featherweight Frame now shows specific skins on their attachment.
- M1 Carbine magazine now the correct way round during reload animation.
- D.L. Carbine – Extended Stack Magazine – Playable character’s hand no longer clips through the magazine upon reloading the rifle.
- Welrod Pistol – ‘Extended Magazine’ no longer clips with the player character’s hand while reloading during gameplay.
- When using Workbench with Increased Magazine capacity, Loaded ammo will no longer decrease.
- The appropriate texture is now observed on all the player characters’ faces on moving right while holding the ‘SREM-1’ rifle in cover of the wall during gameplay.
- Secondary weapons no longer clip with player character’s body when shooting using rifle while in crouch cover position during gameplay.
Localisation:
- LOC[ITA,FRE,POR(BRA),RUS] – Campaign – Truncated texts are no longer observed on the kill feed after killing a tagged sniper from long distance when the ‘Menu Text Size’ is set to Large.
- FRE/JPN/GER/POR/RUS/SPA/ITA – Multiplayer – Column labels are no longer observed misaligned in the table of the score board with score metric as ‘Total Distance’ in Team Match and No Cross modes.
- LOC[ITA/RUS] – Options – Controls – Binoculars description text no longer overlaps with the Traversal/Cover description text for the Classic (Left-Handed) on wireless controller layout menu.
- LOC[ITA/GER] – Frontend – ‘Unavailable’ text is now aligned correctly from the box present on all of the DLCs.
- German Localisation – ‘Walk in the Woods’ and ‘Fight Another Day’ is now subtitled as a Rough Landing achievement.
- Spelling mistake now corrected in German Level 50 title: Phantom.
Source: Sniper Elite 5