Snap’s Shares Experience Steep Decline

Snap shares plunged at the start of trading, falling 19% as analysts and investors recoiled from a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current period.

Challenges in Sales and Forecasts

Overall sales declined 4% year-over-year, with a slightly lower-than-expected total sales forecast for the third quarter. Snap is regarded by some analysts as a bellwether for digital marketing spend, which has struggled recently but is now showing signs of recovery.

Analysts’ Opinions on Snap’s Performance

Morgan Stanley maintained a $6.5 price target and an underweight rating on the social media stock. According to analyst Brian Nowak, “Revenue continues to be challenged, and the cost to compete for ad dollars and engagement also continues to rise.”

Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a neutral rating and an $11 price target. Bank of America stated, “Despite signs of smaller advertiser traction, we continue to prefer other stocks in the Online media group given Snap’s usage pressure.”

Snap’s Struggles and Layoffs

Shares of Snap have significantly declined since reaching a November 2021 share price of over $73. The company has faced slowing daily-active-user growth in North America and, like many tech companies, laid off 20% of its global workforce, affecting more than 1,000 employees.