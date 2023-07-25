A new update has been released for SMITE Update 12.59. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. SMITE Update 12.59 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Shinobi Slayer Tsukuyomi
Exclusive | Ninjas Hideout Chest
Wallpapers can be found in the Community Resource Bank
Items
ARCHDRUID’S FURY
- Decreased Passive Trigger Damage from 40 to 30 Magical Damage per stack
ETHEREAL STAFF
- Decreased the % health damage proc from 8% to 6%
GLADIATOR’S SHIELD
- Increased cost from 2250 to 2350g
- Decreased Passive Trigger Damage scaling from 30% to 25% of your Protections from items and abilities
SERRATED EDGE
- Decreased Passive Physical power from 10 to 7 per stack
Gods
BAKASURA NERF
- Increased Cooldown from 8s to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8s
- Decreased Passive Physical Power from 10/15/20/25/30 to 5/10/15/20/25
KALI NERF
- Decreased Physical Penetration scaling from 0.5% to 0.25% per level
MARTICHORAS NERF
- Decreased Movement Speed from 15/20/25/30/35% to 10/15/20/25/30%
- Decreased damage per hit from 35/50/65/80/95 (+18% of your Physical Power) to 30/45/60/75/90 (+16% of your Physical Power)
- Total scaling decrease from 216% to 192%
RAVANA NERF
- Decreased damage from 90/145/200/255/310 to 90/140/190/240/290
- Decreased damage from 100/140/180/220/260 to 90/130/170/210/250
THOR NERF
- Decreased Physical Power gained from 10 to 7
- Decreased Physical Power scaling from 30% to 20%
Source: SMITE